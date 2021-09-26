Devery Price Tops $0.0011 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Devery has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market capitalization of $70,683.74 and approximately $4,410.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00130399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043883 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.