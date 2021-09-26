Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Raised to C$125.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$95.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo stock opened at $83.72 on Friday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.