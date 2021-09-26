Dock One Day Volume Reaches $19.88 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, Dock has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $59.26 million and $19.88 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00316659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00129783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 860,852,910 coins and its circulating supply is 722,903,153 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.