Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.39.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $489.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.37. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

