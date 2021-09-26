Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.390-$-1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $252 million-$256 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.96 million.Domo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.330 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $84.56 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.95.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

