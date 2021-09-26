Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,151 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.84% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $34.67 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

