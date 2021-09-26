Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.63 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

