Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,405 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $19,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after acquiring an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.