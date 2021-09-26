DPRating Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,029.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $554,259.24 and $13,029.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00056489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00130973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043697 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

