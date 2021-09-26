Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RDY stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

