Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $11,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $617,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.