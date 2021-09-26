DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 88,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,614.00.

Shares of DKNG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

