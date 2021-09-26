DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $$6.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. DS Smith has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

