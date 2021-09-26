DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.620-$5.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DTE opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.08.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

