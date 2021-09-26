Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUFRY shares. Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of DUFRY stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Dufry has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

