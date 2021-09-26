Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) vs. Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Financial Contrast

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dycom Industries currently has a consensus price target of $91.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.20 billion 0.64 $34.34 million $2.54 26.74 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 1.59% 5.95% 2.32% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

About Roth CH Acquisition III

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.