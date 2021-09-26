Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,683 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 459,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 81,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

