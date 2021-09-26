Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.81 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.