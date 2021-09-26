Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

PHG stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

