Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $97,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $215.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.