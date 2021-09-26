Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,221 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after purchasing an additional 425,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,157,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,532,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,691,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

