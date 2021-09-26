Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95. Edison International has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.