Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,765 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 706.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 36.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after buying an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 366,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 230,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 198,799 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.