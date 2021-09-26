Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $134,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.