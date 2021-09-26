Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,250 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,433.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,805,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 505,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.22 on Friday. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.36.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

