Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 480 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

