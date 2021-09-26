Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,289 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,479,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total transaction of $114,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,229,811 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

