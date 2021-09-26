Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after buying an additional 192,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 122,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,211,000 after buying an additional 830,834 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

