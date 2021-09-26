Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 16,651 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $10,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,790,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,472,034. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

