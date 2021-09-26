Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 148,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41,864.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 256,209 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $25.74 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

