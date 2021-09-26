Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 23,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.35 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

