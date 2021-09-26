Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,000 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,061,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

