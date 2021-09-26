Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 127 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $154.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

