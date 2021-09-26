ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

ENGGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

