Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 5.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.64. 63,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,293,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.