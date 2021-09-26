Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,165 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 48.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter valued at $138,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTR opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.789 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is 246.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTR. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

