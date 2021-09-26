Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $27.11 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.