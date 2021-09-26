Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 212.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

