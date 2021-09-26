Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

