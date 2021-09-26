Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $788,000 Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter worth $10,164,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 131,355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,134,000.

Shares of SPYC opened at $32.06 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

