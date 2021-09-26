Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in JFrog by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its position in JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,541,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after buying an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in JFrog by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.19.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

