EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $97,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

