EpiK Protocol Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $35.25 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00068234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00101721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00129313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.26 or 1.00229663 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.24 or 0.06911556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.68 or 0.00751512 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

