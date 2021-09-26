Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal stock opened at $278.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.77. The company has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

