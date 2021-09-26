Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,003,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,163,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,085,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,998,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $647.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

