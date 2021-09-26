Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $275.36 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day moving average is $264.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

