Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,632 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,632 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cellectis worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

