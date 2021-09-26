Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,181 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 82.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,945,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $257,753,000 after purchasing an additional 397,763 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,877,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 111,443 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

