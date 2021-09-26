Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 48.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

QQQJ opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

