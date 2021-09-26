Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.23 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.